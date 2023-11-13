Diversified Portfolios Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 22,473 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,809 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 32,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.01. The stock had a trading volume of 20,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,965. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $48.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average is $46.42.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

