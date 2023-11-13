Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $57.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,233. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1788 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

