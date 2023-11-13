Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,042 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,857.1% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.86. The company had a trading volume of 29,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,669. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.84. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $69.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

