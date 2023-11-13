Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,719,000 after acquiring an additional 49,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.14. The stock had a trading volume of 471,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,011. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $76.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2147 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

