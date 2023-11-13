Diversified Portfolios Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,833 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 37,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 683,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after buying an additional 32,418 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 369,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after buying an additional 72,905 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 67,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 16,324 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.44. The company had a trading volume of 39,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,799. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

