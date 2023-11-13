Diversified Portfolios Inc. Purchases 50 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,111,842,000 after purchasing an additional 406,136,310 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,260 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,105,677,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30,904.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,124,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,975 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $10,778,910. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO traded down $8.36 on Monday, hitting $440.07. The stock had a trading volume of 215,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,709. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $486.45 and a 200-day moving average of $517.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $170.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

