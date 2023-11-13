Diversified Portfolios Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 77.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,902 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 193,366.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,787,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782,994 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 201,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 128,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 68,183 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 439.3% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 127,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 103,769 shares during the period. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 96,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS ICSH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.25. 1,270,777 shares of the stock were exchanged. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.24.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.201 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.