Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 230 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $240.41. 251,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,431. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $206.23 and a one year high of $252.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

