Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 535 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.0% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,849,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,441,000 after buying an additional 75,366 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.4% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.7% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock traded down $11.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $586.11. The company had a trading volume of 816,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,045. The firm has a market cap of $556.40 billion, a PE ratio of 107.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $574.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.15.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 81.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,572 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.38, for a total value of $35,243,045.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,312,939 shares in the company, valued at $55,611,487,122.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 536,138 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,627,358. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

