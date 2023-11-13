Diversified Portfolios Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.90. 192,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,864. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $157.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.14. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

