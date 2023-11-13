DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Short Interest Update

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 824,300 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the October 15th total of 649,100 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 215,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DMC Global

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,527,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter worth $457,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DMC Global from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DMC Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

DMC Global Stock Performance

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $317.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.65. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $28.01.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

