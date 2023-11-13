Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,359,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,944 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.62% of Dollar General worth $230,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,055,000 after buying an additional 449,302 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Teca Partners LP purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $3,385,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 160,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DG stock opened at $117.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.37. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $260.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.32.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

