Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DIR.UN. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.75 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.75 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.44.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Price Performance

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Shares of TSE DIR.UN opened at C$12.12 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a twelve month low of C$11.47 and a twelve month high of C$15.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.20.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

