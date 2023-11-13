EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.64

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 51273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

SATS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $829.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

