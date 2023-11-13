Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 925,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Ecolab worth $172,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,474,245,000 after purchasing an additional 184,651,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,661,330,000 after buying an additional 883,380 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,327,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,020,000 after buying an additional 96,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,864,760,000 after buying an additional 141,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $177.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $191.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ECL

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.