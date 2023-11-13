Electroneum (ETN) Market Cap Hits $32.44 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $32.44 million and $976,214.91 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006074 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000063 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,958,784,948 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

