Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ELDN. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $1.16 on Monday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 39.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

