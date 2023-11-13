Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.2 %

LLY stock opened at $590.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $560.57 billion, a PE ratio of 107.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $574.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.15.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.38, for a total value of $35,243,045.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,312,939 shares in the company, valued at $55,611,487,122.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 536,138 shares of company stock worth $20,881,627,358 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.