Ellevest Inc. Acquires 363 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 18.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Sanofi by 7.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SNY opened at $45.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.23 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average of $52.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SNY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

