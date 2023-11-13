Ellevest Inc. Acquires 611 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $17,568,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth $53,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $98.64 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.90 and a 200-day moving average of $97.29.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,812,942 shares of company stock valued at $128,543,218 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

