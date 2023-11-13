Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $196.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.64. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $196.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.