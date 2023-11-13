Ellevest Inc. Buys 1,575 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $347,550,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE stock opened at $73.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

