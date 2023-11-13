Ellevest Inc. Buys 1,608 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 174.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,935,000 after purchasing an additional 625,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,547,000 after buying an additional 531,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,001,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,348,000 after buying an additional 759,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,861,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,098,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $168.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $198.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.68 and a 200-day moving average of $180.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.82.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

