Ellevest Inc. Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $88.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.80 and a 200 day moving average of $87.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $161.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

