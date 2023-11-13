Ellevest Inc. Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $86.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.79 and a fifty-two week high of $132.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.75. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.77%.

CPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

