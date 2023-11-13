Ellevest Inc. Has $506,000 Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.6% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA opened at $270.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $220.21 and a 12 month high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.