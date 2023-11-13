Ellevest Inc. Has $554,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $115.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.92 and a 200-day moving average of $115.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.63.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

