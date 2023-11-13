Ellevest Inc. Has $561,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,205 shares of company stock worth $11,425,157 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFL

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $81.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $82.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.