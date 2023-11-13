Ellevest Inc. Has $600,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,442 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $397,678,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $154.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.79. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.