Ellevest Inc. Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $342,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $345,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $320,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.40.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $70.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.84 and its 200-day moving average is $92.02. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.31.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.46. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $932.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently -3.42%.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In related news, EVP David Philip Henry bought 2,500 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.34 per share, for a total transaction of $170,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at $756,728.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MKS Instruments news, EVP David Philip Henry purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.34 per share, for a total transaction of $170,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at $756,728.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,580.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $3,478,200. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

