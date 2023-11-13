Ellevest Inc. Has $644,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 126,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 366,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,431,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.0% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 190,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $50.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average is $61.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, October 9th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

