Ellevest Inc. Purchases 9,610 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 518.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,757,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,331,000 after acquiring an additional 111,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,694,000 after purchasing an additional 456,306 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after purchasing an additional 589,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,668,000 after purchasing an additional 79,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,489,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NJR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Jersey Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

NJR stock opened at $41.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average is $45.10.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.