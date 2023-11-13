Ellevest Inc. Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,929 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $113.07 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $76.57 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm has a market cap of $309.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.05.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

