Energi Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $113,189.25 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 13th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0640 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and $113,189.25 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00047335 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00027144 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00012994 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 69,879,401 coins and its circulating supply is 69,879,665 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

