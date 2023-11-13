Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

TSE:ENGH traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$34.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,397. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$31.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.72. Enghouse Systems has a one year low of C$27.51 and a one year high of C$44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

