Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Enghouse Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ENGH traded down C$0.09 on Monday, reaching C$33.98. 2,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.37. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of C$27.51 and a 12 month high of C$44.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Featured Stories

