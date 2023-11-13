Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Short Interest Up 33.7% in October

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,786,500 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the October 15th total of 1,336,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17,865.0 days.

Entra ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Entra ASA stock remained flat at $8.00 during trading on Monday. Entra ASA has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72.

About Entra ASA

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

