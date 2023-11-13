EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) and Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Critical Analysis

EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) and Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EpicQuest Education Group International and Afya’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EpicQuest Education Group International $6.33 million 1.65 -$6.07 million N/A N/A Afya $451.09 million 3.62 $72.36 million $0.73 23.89

Afya has higher revenue and earnings than EpicQuest Education Group International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Afya shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Afya shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EpicQuest Education Group International and Afya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EpicQuest Education Group International N/A N/A N/A Afya 13.20% 15.02% 6.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EpicQuest Education Group International and Afya, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EpicQuest Education Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A Afya 0 0 2 0 3.00

Afya has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.38%. Given Afya’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Afya is more favorable than EpicQuest Education Group International.

Volatility & Risk

EpicQuest Education Group International has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Afya has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Afya beats EpicQuest Education Group International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency courses and transfer pathways for students pursuing university degrees; and operates a career-training college. It also operates and manages the U.S. coordination projects and services during and after studying abroad, including student dormitory management, academic guidance, international student services, student catering services, student transfer application services, internship and employment guidance, lawyer services, medical services, and student entrepreneurship services. In addition, the company acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland and Coventry University. The company was formerly known as Elite Education Group International Limited and changed its name to EpicQuest Education Group International Limited in August 2022. EpicQuest Education Group International Limited was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Middletown, Ohio.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. The company also provides digital health services, such as subscription-based mobile app and website portal that focuses on assisting health professionals and students with clinical decision-making through tools, such as medical calculators, charts, and updated content, as well as prescriptions, clinical scores, medical procedures and laboratory exams, and others. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, civil engineering, industrial engineering, and pedagogy. In addition, the company provides medical postgraduate specialization programs; printed and digital content; and an online medical education platform and practical medical training services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

