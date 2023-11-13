Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $13,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Equifax by 3.5% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 1.2% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 4.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $184.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.41. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Equifax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.19.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

