Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 2,934 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $140.40. The company had a trading volume of 846,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,743. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.72 and a 200-day moving average of $145.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.