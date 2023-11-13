Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 345 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.67. 75,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,912. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $58.16 and a 1 year high of $66.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

