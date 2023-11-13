Equitable Trust Co. Buys New Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $50.83. The stock had a trading volume of 580,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,550. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

