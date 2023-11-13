Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,954 shares during the period. Perimeter Solutions makes up approximately 0.8% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $10,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 142.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.59. 364,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,526. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.54.

PRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered Perimeter Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

