Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,892 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 1.6% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $21,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 300 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth $53,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $154.98. 337,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,236. The company has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.88 and its 200 day moving average is $159.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.95.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

