Equitable Trust Co. Has $13.19 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises approximately 1.0% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,246,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 5.8% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 4.8% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.12. 427,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.91. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.