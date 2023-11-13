Equitable Trust Co. Has $16.59 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,728 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,593 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for 1.3% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $16,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,801 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $679,218,000 after buying an additional 300,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $414,365,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607,831 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,956,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,333,000 after acquiring an additional 91,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,157,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,062,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a PE ratio of -67.41 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average of $59.08. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $71.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.09.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

