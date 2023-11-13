Equitable Trust Co. Has $20.67 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for approximately 1.6% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co. owned 0.10% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $20,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $219,236,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,652,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,960,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,743,888,000 after acquiring an additional 485,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.09.

Shares of LH traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $204.64. The stock had a trading volume of 82,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,699. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.37. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $222.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

