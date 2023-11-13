Equitable Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 216,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions accounts for 1.8% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $23,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,804,000 after acquiring an additional 276,958 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $442,408,000 after purchasing an additional 195,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,536,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,436,000 after purchasing an additional 60,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,888 shares of company stock worth $7,652,614 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $1.63 on Monday, reaching $88.40. 489,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,036. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.78.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

