Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock remained flat at $27.68 during trading hours on Monday. 5,252,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,915,156. The company has a market cap of $219.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.57. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

