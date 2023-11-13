Equitable Trust Co. Raises Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.26. 341,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,773. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.32. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $260.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

